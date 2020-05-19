Indoor areas of the restaurants in Bulgaria will probably open on June 1. That announced Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at a press conference on Tuesday.

“The number of the infected with COVID-19 people in our country allows us to restart some activities. Workers will take their salaries and there will be budget revenues”, Borissov explained.

Bulgaria, Serbia and Greece agree on travel without quarantine requirements

At the press conference the Prime Minister announces also that travel between Bulgaria and Greece will be without quarantine as of June 1.