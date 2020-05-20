Romania is now allowing free land transit for Bulgarian citizens traveling from Bulgaria without requiring an individual diplomatic permit, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed its Bulgarian counterpart ministry on Wednesday.



For Bulgarian citizens traveling in transit through Romania in the direction of Bulgaria, the current regime of free transit without a diplomatic permit remains, BTA informs.



When transiting by land through Romania, Bulgarian citizens need to comply with the established green corridors.

