Today Ambassador Mustafa met with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Tsveta Karayancheva to discuss a range of issues, including Bulgarian and American efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to enhance both countries’ economic recoveries.

In the coming days Ambassador Mustafa will meet, in most cases virtually, with a number of Bulgarian political leaders to coordinate on post-COVID issues. In all instances the Ambassador will observe Bulgarian and U.S. anti-pandemic requirements.