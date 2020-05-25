Previously, international drivers returning to Bulgaria had to remain in quarantine for 14 days before departing again
Today, the quarantine for international transport and bus drivers is lifted. This way passing through the territory of Bulgaria will not require temporary isolation.
Previously, international drivers returning to Bulgaria had to remain in quarantine for 14 days before departing again because of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Lifting of the measure has been announced by Minister of Transport Rosen Zhelyazkov, after a discussion with representatives of the industry was held a week ago.
COVID-19: 6 new cases of coronavirus for the last day