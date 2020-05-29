"We are lifting the mandatory 14-day quarantine for the arriving bulgarian and foreign citizens from the European Union, including Serbia and Northern Macedonia", Associate Professor Angel Kunchev said on Friday morning.

The quarantine will remain for the eight countries in Europe with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. These are Sweden, Great Britain, Belgium, Ireland, Malta, Italy, Portugal, Spain.

8 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,725 PCR tests were made for the period. Three people diagnosed with coronavirus infection were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours. The total number of Bulgarians infected with the novel coronavirus reached 2,485.

The newly-registered cases of COVID-19 increased with 0.3%. 51 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of cured patients to 1,015 (41% of all people who tested positive).