8 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,725 PCR tests were made for the period.

Three people diagnosed with coronavirus infection were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours. The total number of Bulgarians infected with the novel coronavirus reached 2,485.

The newly-registered cases of COVID-19 increased with 0.3%. 51 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of cured patients to 1,015 (41% of all people who tested positive).

Ninety-one-year old man and a woman of the same age from a care home in Lom died with the infection in the past 24 hours.