"Bulgaria and our Black Sea coast will be among the safest places in Europe. We will take advantage of this, but we must continue complying with the anti-epidemic measures", Dr. Angel Kunchev from the National Coronavirus Headquarters said on Tuesday.

COVID-19: Recoveries outnumber new cases of disease for eight consecutive days

The campaign aimed at advertising the tourism sector has begun. The fact that Bulgaria is a country with low number of people infected with COVID-19 and low death toll is accepted extremely positively, Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said.

Minister Angelkova pointed out that 23 Bulgarian beaches will offer tourists free-of-charge facilities. On the rest of the beaches, the concessionaires will charge between EUR 0.50 and EUR 2.50 for chaise longue or umbrella, Nikolina Angelkova added.

Minister Angelkova voiced hopes that the charter flights to Bulgaria will start on June 15.