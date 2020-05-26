The number of COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 2,443 after ten new infections were confirmed over the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus task force said on Tuesday morning.

Eighteen patients recovered, making Monday the eight day in a row when recoveries outnumbered the new cases. No one died with the COVID-19 infection during the last 24 hours.

Newly detected infections tend to get fewer, but precautions must nevertheless be observed, Assoc Prof. Angel Kunchev said.