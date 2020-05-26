Dance halls, theatres and operas will now be allowed to work indoors. This was announced after a meeting of representatives of artistic professional unions with the Ministers of Health and of Culture Kiril Ananiev and Boil Banov.

Up to 20 people will be allowed inside dance halls, provided they keep a distance of 4 metres from one another. Theatre halls will work at 50% / 30% (outdoor & indoor) of their capacity.