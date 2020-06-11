For the past 24 hours, 104 out of 2308 samples have tested positive for coronavirus, data from the National Information System shows.

This has been the highest number of newly infected for 24 hours in Bulgaria since the beginning of the epidemic. Yesterday, the government announced that in case of more than 100 new cases per day for 3 consecutive days, restrictive measures will be tightened.

The distribution of the new cases by districts is the following: Smolyan - 41; Sofia city - 19; Stara Zagora - 15; Sliven - 8; Pleven - 4, Sofia region - 4; Razgrad - 3; Blagoevgrad - 2, Pazardzhik - 2, Shumen - 2, Veliko Tarnovo - 1, Kardzhali - 1, Pernik - 1, and Haskovo - 1.

The total number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 2993. The active cases are 1162.

The number of medical staff with proven coronavirus infection in Bulgaria has reached 306, as new cases are 4. Covid-19 patients in hospital are 187, as 17 of them are in intensive care units.

A total of 1664 people have recovered so far.

For the past 24 hours in Bulgaria there have been no deceased persons with COVID-19 infection.