Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev has demanded an extension of the extraordinary epidemic situation in the country due to the complicated coronavirus situation in Dospat, Sarnitsa and Sliven.

The current epidemic situation is in force until June 14. In Dr. Kunchev’s view, we cannot talk about a second wave of COVID-19, but rather of cluster cases of the novel coronavirus. The situation in these towns is complicated. That is why common measures need to be adopted in all municipalities, Angel Kunchev explained.

Bulgaria’s authorities are to decide in the coming days until when the epidemic situation will be extended. Some measures such as border control will remain after the extension of the epidemic situation.

"However, we are not planning to restrict intercity travels or the access to parks and gardens", Angel Kunchev pointed out.

