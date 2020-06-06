The new outbreaks of coronavirus in Bulgaria can be curbed without resorting to extreme measures such as imposing full quarantine and setting up entry and exit checkpoints, Bulgaria's Chief State Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev told NOVA.

COVID-19: 41 new cases and 138 recovered patients for the past 24 hours

Most of the newly infected persons for the past day are from the new hotspots - in Sarnitsa, Samokov and Sliven.

Increasing the daily number of newly diagnosed infections should draw people's attention to the fact that the virus continues to circulate. The measures we are taking to limit it are still relevant, said the chief state inspector.