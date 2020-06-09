Out of the 1,406 samples tested over the last 24 hours, there are 83 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the National Information System on Tuesday.



There are currently 2,810 confirmed cases in Bulgaria, and 1,059 of them are active. A total of 1,587 people have recovered, 39 of them over the last 24 hours.

A total of 152 confirmed COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, and 15 of them are in intensive care units.

There are 297 registered cases of infected medical staff, including 3 new cases in Sofia since yesterday.



Four people have died due to the coronavirus in Bulgaria since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 164.