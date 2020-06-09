A total of 1,587 people have recovered, 39 of them over the last 24 hours
Out of the 1,406 samples tested over the last 24 hours, there are 83 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the National Information System on Tuesday.
There are currently 2,810 confirmed cases in Bulgaria, and 1,059 of them are active. A total of 1,587 people have recovered, 39 of them over the last 24 hours.
A total of 152 confirmed COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, and 15 of them are in intensive care units.
There are 297 registered cases of infected medical staff, including 3 new cases in Sofia since yesterday.
Four people have died due to the coronavirus in Bulgaria since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 164.