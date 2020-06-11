Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" climbs 150 positions in the most prestigious QS World University rankings for 2021. The oldest university in Bulgaria is now in the 600 to 650 position group and its raiting is the best it had since 2014. Two years ago the university was in the 800-1,000 group.

What is stopping Sofia University from climbing higher is the lack of foreign lecturers as now they are under 1% of the total number of the teachers. Foreign students are also few in number – 1,100 out of 19,000.

With the other indicators "St. Kliment Ohridski" ranks above average for the world’s top 1,000 universities.

QS World University Rankings honours the top 1,029 global universities. They are ranked based on a methodology which assesses each institution on six metrics, including its reputation amongst academics and employers.