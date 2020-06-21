The final of the tournament in Zadar between Djokovic and Rublev was postponed
The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has coronavirus. The news was announced by the athlete on his Instagram account. Dimitgrov withdrew from the Adria Tour immediately after his loss in the first match of the tournament.
Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy. GD
Due to the news of Dimitrov's illness, the final of the tournament in Zadar between Djokovic and Rublev was postponed.