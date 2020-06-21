The final of the tournament in Zadar between Djokovic and Rublev was postponed

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has coronavirus. The news was announced by the athlete on his Instagram account. Dimitgrov withdrew from the Adria Tour immediately after his loss in the first match of the tournament.

Due to the news of Dimitrov's illness, the final of the tournament in Zadar between Djokovic and Rublev was postponed.

