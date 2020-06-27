105 are the persons diagnosed with COVID-19 during the past 24 hours out of 2,750 samples taken. This is shown by the data in the National Information System. Most of the cases are in Sofia - 23, and 15 in Buras.

With them the total number of cases of confirmed coronavirus infection in the country rises to 4,513. 1,841 of them are active.

There are 392 patients with coronavirus in hospitals, 18 of whom are in intensive care units. 4 new deaths are registered in the past 24 hours. Thus the death toll from a proven coronavirus infection has reached a total of 215 fatalities.

A total of 2,457 people have been cured, 87 of whom during the past day.