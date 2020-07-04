The US Embassy in greeted the Americans on occasion of the Independence Day. Ambassador Herro Mustafa and her colleagues from the diplomatic mission performed a special dance. The video was posted on Facebook page of the embassy.

“Happy 4th of July! Today, on America's Independence Day, we invite you to an online celebration. Meet us tonight here on our Facebook page at 9:00 PM. You can warm up for the party with this amazing line dancing performance by Ambassador Mustafa and her colleagues from the embassy. We are ready to party and looking forward to celebrating with you tonight!,” diplomats wrote.