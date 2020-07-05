The only border checkpoint all tourists travelling to Greece can use is Kulata. The measure came into effect at 2PM on Sunday.

Tourists are no longer allowed through the crossings Kapitan Petko Voyvoda, Ivailovgrad and Makaza. Makaza could be used only by people who own property in Greece. Through Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda could pass trucks. Cars of seasonal workers can cross at Ivailovgrad, Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda.

Zlatograd border checkpoint is fully closed.

Tourists who travel to Bulgaria from Greece will be allowed to use all functioning border checkpoints.