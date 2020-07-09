Record high number of daily coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Bulgaria. 240 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours. 4 286 PCR tests have been performed. The total number of those registered with COVID-19 has reached 6,342.

Five more infected patients died bringing the total number of fatalities to 259. 129 have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 498 people are in hospitals, 29 of them – in intensive care units.