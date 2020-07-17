Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is to take part in a special European Council meeting on 17 and 18 July in Brussels, the first in-person meeting of the European leaders since the beginning of the pandemic.

PM Borissov will insist on ambitious financing of the Cohesion and Common Agricultural Policy, which is a priority for Bulgaria. In the transition to green energy it is essential for Bulgaria that the Just Transition Fund earmark funding for stimulating and developing green energy capacities in regions where no such capacities exist.