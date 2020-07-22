The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church has issued an official position on the reconversion of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into a mosque:

“As a millennial shrine for all Christianity and a spiritual center of Orthodoxy, this temple is dear to every Christian heart and represents an exceptional cultural value for all mankind. That is why we join our voice in the calls of our sister local Orthodox Churches, as well as of a number of state leaders and international institutions, to preserve the current status of Hagia Sophia as a museum and a UNESCO World Heritage site,” the position of the Holy Synod, published on bg-patriarshia.bg.