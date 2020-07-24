In the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has registered a total of 269 newly diagnosed cases of coronavirus with 5,913 PCR tests performed. The highest number of new cases is in Sofia - 53, Blagoevgrad - 34, Varna - 31, in Plovdiv and in Dobrich - 27 each.

All confirmed cases since the beginning of the epidemic have reached 9,853, as 4,493 are active. 665 patients are hospitalized. There are 27 patients in intensive care units. 388 people were cured during the past 24 hours.

There have been 8 new COVID-19 fatalities. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the country has reached 329.