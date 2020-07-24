Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev has awarded this country’s former Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov, the website of the Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Second PCR test of Premier Borissov returns negative

Ivan Geshev emphasized Mladen Marinov’s merits in the cooperation between the structures of the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor’s Office in detecting a number of serious crimes.

Prosecutor General Geshev underlined Marinov’s merits in the fight against domestic crime, protection of public order and compliance with anti-epidemic measures during the state of emergency.