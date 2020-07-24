The second PCR test of Premier Boyko Borissov has returned negative, the government press office informs.

Earlier today was announced that Denitsa Zheleva who heads the political staff of Premier Borissov tested positive for COVID-19 after the return of the Bulgarian delegation from Brussels. The second PCR tests of Borissov and Zheleva returned negative.

On Monday, July 20, the government press service announced that two cases of COVID-19-infected employees had been identified, which led to the building being closed on July 21 for disinfection. The government meeting on the following day was held via video conference.