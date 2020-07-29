6 of the 7.5 million euro approved by the government as additional funding to support Bulgarian culture due to the pandemic will go to finance independent projects by freelance artists in all spheres of art. This was announced by Minister of Culture Boil Banov.

The funding is expected to provide 2,000 euro to 3,000 artistic projects. The requirement is that the projects must be of works by Bulgarian authors. Where possible the projects also have to be presented as online content. They will be uploaded to the Ministry of Culture’s YouTube channel.

Another 350,000 euro will go to support circus and variety show art which were also seriously affected by the coronacrisis.