Vaccination against coronavirus will not be mandatory and will not be included in any calendars, Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov said at a briefing in parliament.

Bulgaria reports 284 new cases, biggest number of new deaths in 24 hours

"We would give the opportunity to everyone in the risk groups and those who are outside the risk groups to be vaccinated if they wish. Bulgarian citizens must be sure that the vaccine the EU would order for all European citizens would be of the highest quality available on the market and the quality will be monitored by the European institutions", the Minister added.

Bulgaria will participate in the joint European tender for the vaccine, said the chairwoman of the GERB parliamentary group, Dr. Daniela Daritkova.