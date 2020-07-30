Bulgaria has registered 284 new cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours, which is 4.44% of 6,395 PCR tests performed. The most new infectinos are in Sofia - 73, followed by Blagoevgrad - with 38, and Ruse - with 33. This is shown by the data from the Unified Information Portal.



In the last 24 hours, 13 people have died with coronavirus, which is the largest number of victims per day in Bulgaria since the beginning of the crisis.

205 people have been cured. A total of 722 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, of which 37 are in intensive care units.