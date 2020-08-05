255 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours or 4.79% out of 5,325 PCR tests performed, according to official single information portal data.

This brings the number of coronavirus cases since the start of the epidemic up to 12,414, of them 5,035 are active. 847 patients are in hospital, 41 in intensive care.

11 have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll up to 415.

280 have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic up to 6,964.

