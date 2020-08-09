Switzerland has lifted all restrictions on citizens arriving from Bulgaria, while Norway introduced a mandatory ten-day quarantine for them.

Travelers from three Bulgarian regions - Varna, Blagoevgrad and Dobrich, will enter Germany only after a PCR test and will stay under quarantine until the result is received. Ukraine will allow Bulgarians on its territory after presenting of insurance and mandatory two-week self-isolation or a negative PCR test.

Bulgarians traveling to the Czech Republic via Romania will have to cross Bulgaria’s northern neighbor for a maximum of 12 hours. Otherwise, they would need to be tested or remain in quarantine in the Czech Republic.