According to Eurostat data for 2019, in Bulgaria 48.8 percent of young people live with their parents. Statistics show that leaving home often depends on whether young people are in a relationship or studying. The level of financial independence, the labor market, rental prices, and cultural characteristics also play role.

In the EU, young people leave the family home averagely at the age of 26. Croats (31.8 years) and Slovaks (30.9 years) stay with their parents for the longest time, followed by Italians (30.1 years) and Bulgarians, who move out of their homes at the age of 30.

The ones who leave their parents' home earliest are the Swedes (17.8 years), Danes (21.1 years) and Finns (21.8 years). For the EU as a whole, men stay longer in their home than women, with the exception of residents of Luxembourg.