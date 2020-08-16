Heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail are expected in 12 areas today. Bulgaria's National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has announced a yellow code for dangerous weather.

The warning applies to the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Sofia city, Sofia region, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Pernik and Kyustendil.

In these areas rainfalls between 30 and 50 liters per square metre are expected, meteorologists warn.

The situation in Pernik and Blagoevgrad is now going back to normal after yesterday's torrential rains and hail, which flooded streets, shops and ground floors of buildings.