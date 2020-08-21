Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested official information from Serbia due to publications in Serbian media about a construction of a fence at the border between the two countries.

Bulgaria’s diplomat Ivan Petkov spoke in Sofia with the Ambassador of Serbia to Bulgaria Željko Jović who said that the Serbian government has neither taken a decision to build a fence at the Bulgaria-Serbia border, nor any preparatory activities for construction of such facility are being carried out.

Milos Popovic, Chief of Staff to Serbia’s Premier Ana Brnabic, also denied this information in conversation with the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Serbia Radko Vlaykov.

It was emphasized in the talks that the Bulgaria-Serbia border is strictly guarded by the Bulgarian Border Police as an external border of the EU.