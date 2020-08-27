Bulgaria reports 162 new cases of COVID-19, or 4.21% of the 3,844 PCR tests performed during the last 24 hours. The most new infections are registered in Sofia - 28, Blagoevgrad - 22, and Plovdiv - 13, data from the Single Coronavirus Information Portal indicate.

14 people with coronavirus infection died and 149 were cured in the last 24 hours. There are currently 741 people in hospital, 60 of them in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 384,450 tests have been performed, of which 15,751 were positive, which is 4.1% overall. The active cases at the moment are 4,415.