The epidemic situation due to COVID-19 has been officially extended until the end of September. This was decided by the government at a regular meeting, which took place online.

Bulgaria's cabinet to discuss extension of the emergency epidemic situation

The proposal for the extension came from the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov, who presented a report to the ministers. The Minister of Health announced that information that masks will be mandatory in the open is not true. At this stage, no new restrictive measures are envisaged, the Council of Ministers said in a statement.