The lack of medical staff in the Bulgarian hospitals is currently the most serious problem, Minister Angelov pointed out
COVID-19 morbidity decreased by 47.5% in the past week as compared to the week before, latest data of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control show, Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Professor Kostadin Angelov told journalists in the coastal city of Burgas.
Relatively low number of new COVID-19 infections in Bulgaria
The lack of medical staff in the Bulgarian hospitals is currently the most serious problem, Minister Angelov pointed out.