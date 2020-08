142 are the newly registered COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria. More than 6,800 PCR tests have been performed. Data shows that the percentage of new infections is low again.

156 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours and five people died.

63 infected remain in intensive care units.

The total of the infections in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 14,962. 4,343 of them are active. There are 10,087 cured persons.