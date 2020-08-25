Bulgaria's Ministry of Health is to submit to the Council of Ministers a report on the extension of the emergency epidemic situation in the country until the end of September. The discussion will be held on Wednesday, Health Minister Prof. D-r Kostadin Angelov announced.

The decission comes after 18 infected with COVID-19 patients have passed away in th last 24 hours. As a whole in the last two weeks the spread of the coronavirus in Bulgaria has been declining.

If the trend remains unchanged the anti-epidemic measures will not be tightened. Minister Angelow said.