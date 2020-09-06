Tsvetana Pironkova extended her remarkable run at the 2020 US Open with a 6-4 6-1 win over Donna Vekic. This is her first WTA event in three years. Her excellent performances are arguably the biggest surprise of this year’s event in New York.

Tsvetana Pironkova does it.



Playing her 1st tournament in over 3 years, the Bulgarian is into the 3R with a stunning 75 63 win over 10th seed Garbiñe Muguruza.



"I wanted to see if I still have it."



Pironkova on her return:

After spending three years away from tennis on maternity leave, the Bulgarian, now 32, used a protected ranking to enter the US Open 2020. Many viewers may not have even noticed Pironkova was in the draw. And if they did, they probably expected her to go out in the first round. Or, at best, the second round. The odds were always against her.

Reaches 2010 Wimbledon SF

Becomes a mother in 2018

Returns to tennis in March

Into R4 with consecutive seeded wins



Take a bow, Tsvetana Pironkova!

However, the Bulgarian has confounded expectations. She beat World No.120 Liudmila Samsonova in the first round. Then she shocked World No.16 Garbine Muguruza in the next round.

In her first tournament since July 2017, Tsvetana Pironkova beats #24 Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1 to reach the 2nd week at the #USOpen for only the second time in her career (1st time since 2012).

Such an amazing story. She's playing unreal tennis, super solid, does look extremely fit!



Such an amazing story. She's playing unreal tennis, super solid, does look extremely fit! pic.twitter.com/CU65qioh0d — Alex | Tennis 🎾 (@Alex_Boroch) September 5, 2020

Those wins earned Pironkova a third-round meeting with World No.24 Vekic, who reached the quarter-final at the US Open last year.