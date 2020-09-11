163 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 5,090 PCR tests performed.

3.2% of the PCR tests returned positive for coronavirus infection. The number of newly-registered cases is highest in Sofia - 36, followed by Blagoevgrad - 19 and Varna - 14 cases, data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal show. 746 people are receiving treatment in hospitals, 55 of whom in intensive care.

145 patients have recovered from the virus and 4 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 706 people.

A total of 996 medics have been diagnosed with COVID-19.