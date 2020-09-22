There are 151 new cases of coronavirus after 2988 performed PCR tests in the past 24 hours, according to the data of the Single Information Portal.

The number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 19,014 people. The number of patients who recovered in the past 24 hours is 147. The total number of recovered patients has reached 13,727. The remaining active cases are 4,522. The hospitalized patients are 714. There are 33 people in intensive care units.

Sofia is the city with the biggest number of cases - 30, followed by Plovdiv - with 17 and Burgas - with 16 new cases. During the past day 6 medics tested positive for coronavirus.

Four people with confirmed COVID-19 passed away in the past 24 hours.