The emergency epidemic situation due to COVID-19 has been officially extended until the end of November. This was decided by the government at a regular meeting on Wednesday. The proposal for the extension came from Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, as of 19.09.2020, 30,540,446 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered worldwide. 952,724 infected people have died.

The extension of the emergency epidemic situation and the implementation of anti-epidemic measures in Bulgaria aims to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on public health and the health care system, Bulgarian authorities underline.