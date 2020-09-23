Prime Minister Boyko Borissov together with Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Aabed Abdulla Al-Saadoun and Bulgarian Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova have inspected the construction of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline by helicopter.

From the video published on the Prime Minister's Facebook profile it is clear that the project is entering its final phase. In front of the Saudi guest, Boyko Borissov said that Bulgaria is becoming a regional gas distribution center and that the pipeline guaranteed diversification of gas supplies.

Aabed Abdulla Al-Saadoun said his government would continue to give full support to the Arkad consortium, which is the main contractor for Balkan Stream, and that King Salman was monitoring the project and "putting a lot of pressure".