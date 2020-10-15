Dr. Velislava Petrova, a virologist at the University of Cambridge and a consultant to the UN, has told NOVA that COVID-19 is definitely not just a flu. Mortality rate is 3 to 15 times higher. The idea of somebody creating artificial panic does not correspond to reality, Dr. Petrova added.

Record high number of new COVID-19 cases

Measures taken in Bulgaria are in full accord with those around the world. The effect of the measures on the economy and many other factors must be taken into account. At the beginning of the current second phase, many more young people become infected and mortality is lower. But these young people inevitably come into contact with older people, which unfortunately would lead to higher mortality, the virologist said.