819 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 5,898 PCR tests performed, data of the Single Information System show. 13.89% of all PCR tests returned positive- the highest percentage since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 26,593 since the beginning of the pandemic. 350 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, brining the total number of recoveries to 16,489. 1,380 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 67 of whom in intensive care.

On October 15, students in Targovishte (Northeast Bulgaria) are shifting to online studies. Pensioner clubs in Targovishte municipality have been closed by order of the local authorities, which will be in force until November 30. Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in recent days, Targovishte district has passed into the Red Zone which means that the number of coronavirus infections in the past 14 days exceeds 120 per 120,000 people.