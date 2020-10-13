Bulgaria's government is allocating BGN 5 million for buying the drug Remdesivir. The decision is expected to be made at the cabinet's meeting ot Wednesday. The news was announced by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

"Yesterday Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov and I talked about allocating another BGN 5 million for this medicine. It does not cure coronavirus but it helps the most. It cured Trump. We will buy to have it in the warehouses", explained Borissov.