Home isolation for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 will end automatically after the 14-day period is over. This means that a negative PCR test result is no longer required for an end to the quarantine, stipulates an order issued by Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov.

By force of the same order, patients with COVID-19 who have been hospitalized will be discharged at the discretion of the attending physician and after certain diagnostic imaging results. This means that a negative PCR test result will no longer be required for hospital discharge.