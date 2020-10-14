785 is the number of new COVID-19 cases registered in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, or 13.49% of the 5,819 PCR tests performed.

The highest number of cases is in Sofia - 259, followed by Plovdiv - 87, and Blagoevgrad - with 82 newly registered cases, indicate Single Information Portal data. 8 people have died over the past 24 hours and 164 have recovered. 1,307 patients with coronavirus are in hospital, 64 of them in intensive care. The number of active cases is 8,712.

A total of 25,774 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Bulgaria since the start of the pandemic, 16,139 have so far recovered.