"We are allocating BGN 504 mln. to support families in need. There will be delivered food, hygiene materials and children's accessories. Thanks to the efforts of the team of Minister of Social Affairs Denitsa Sacheva the funds are provided under the Operational Program and will be available in the period from 2021 to 2027. About 600,000 people will receive help". That was announced by Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on his official Facebook page.

"For the first time, we have provided packages for newborns from poor families who will receive the most necessary - diapers, sanitary and cosmetic products for the baby after birth. We will also provide food delivery for those who are between 10 months and 3-year-old," Borissov added.