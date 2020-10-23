Discos, piano bars and other nightclubs in Bulgaria are already obliged to allow clients until half of their capacity is full. The new measure comes into force today. That was announced by the Healt Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov after a meeting with representatives of associations of public establishments.

According to the new requirements there must be no more than one person on 2 sq.m.

„There will be distance between the visitors so that the epidemic route of transmission of the virus to be interrupted,” Minister Angelov explained.