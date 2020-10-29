In the last 3 days Bulgaria has registered record high levels of coronavirus morbidity - an average of 220 people per 100,000, said at a briefing of the National Operational Headquarters for Combating the Coronavirus Epidemic, Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Boyko Penkov.

2,760 new COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria, 36 more people died

The growth of patients is 120%. There is an increase in the number of deaths in the country, as only for the last week it is by 50%, added Penkov.

According to statistics, Bulgaria ranks second in the Balkans in terms of morbidity and 21st in Europe.

In terms of mortality, we are 10th in the EU and 4th in the Balkans. An alarming growth has been reported in the number of people admitted for hospital treatment, which increases by one third every week, the Deputy Minister explained.